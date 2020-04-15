Rental Housing Shortage May Spike As Tax Restrictions End

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A nationwide shortage of affordable housing could worsen this year as restrictions in the low-income housing tax credit program expire and owners are forced to defend their right to choose whether thousands of units are converted into market-rate apartments. Thousands of affordable-housing units are in the position of being converted to market rate units in the coming years. (AP) In 2020 alone, more than 15,000 units of affordable housing built 30 years ago using the housing tax credit are in danger of losing the income and affordability protections that favor low-income tenants. Housing experts, tax lawyers and lawmakers expect that number to...

