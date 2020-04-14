Fed. Circ. Affirms 'Stratus' TM Refusal Over 'Strata' Confusion

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of Stratus Networks' application to register its name as a trademark, finding that substantial evidence supports the board's decision that registering Stratus' name would likely cause consumer confusion with an existing mark for Strata Networks. Stratus' arguments on appeal included that the names are not confusing because the words have different meanings, as "stratus" refers to a type of cloud while "strata" refers to layers of rocks. But the Federal Circuit's published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna said the board properly weighed the so-called DuPont evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS