Duane Morris Hires SEC Alum From Faegre Drinker

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP said Tuesday it’s added a partner to its trial practice who in the past has co-led a white collar group, supervised attorneys within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement and, prior to law school, spent nearly a decade in the securities industry. Mary P. Hansen started at Duane Morris on Monday, joining the firm's Philadelphia office from a partnership at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Sharon L. Caffrey, co-chair of Duane Morris’ trial practice group, said in a statement Tuesday that Hansen’s arrival at the firm “deepens our strength in a number of areas,...

