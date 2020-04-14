E-Trade Fights Rival's Bid For Do-Over In $3.3B IP Row

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- E-Trade fought Ajaxo Inc.'s bid to revive its decades-old damages case over wireless stock trading software before a California appeals court Tuesday, arguing that "this should be the very long-overdue end to this case." During a telephonic hearing, E-Trade Financial Corp.'s counsel, Joseph E. Floren of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, argued that Ajaxo has had ample opportunity to argue that its intellectual property was worth $3.3 billion, but has had "absolutely no success." He said Ajaxo has failed over the past 14 years "on every issue that was litigated in the case" and has been "pushing theories that the court...

