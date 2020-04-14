Equity Holders Threaten Pace Industries' Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A majority shareholder of the parent company of die-casting company Pace Industries LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that the debtor didn’t have authority to file a Chapter 11 case and that a motion to dismiss is forthcoming from the equity holder. Attorneys for Macquarie Septa I LLC claim the entity holds the majority of preferred shares issued by Pace parent company KPI Intermediate Holdings, and its written consent is required for KPI or any of the debtor entities to authorize a liquidation or bankruptcy filing, complicating Pace’s request for relief at Tuesday’s first-day hearing. “They did not have authority...

