Pa. Judge Sides With Insurers In Partial Garage Collapse Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. and a subsidiary should be granted a ruling that they don't have to cover a construction subcontractor's costs in a lawsuit alleging its faulty workmanship is to blame for the partial collapse of a university's parking garage in 2016, a Pennsylvania magistrate judge recommended on Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge said a federal judge should grant a motion for summary judgment lodged by Zurich and its American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. unit and declare that the insurers have no duty to defend or indemnify Century Steel Erectors Co. LP in the underlying complaint filed...

