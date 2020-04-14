Brain Disease Research Co. Raises $45M In Funding Round

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical research and development group looking for treatments for brain diseases said Tuesday it closed on $45 million in a funding round that included the investment arm of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Boston-based Cerevance said proceeds from the Series B financing will be used to continue identifying possible targets for treating disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Its investors include Alphabet Inc.'s venture capital group GV, Takeda Ventures Inc. and Bill Gates, according to a statement. "It's hard to imagine a more stellar group of investors supporting us," Cerevance CEO Brad Margus said in the statement. "We look forward to...

