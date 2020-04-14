2 More Law Firms Make Summer Associate Program Changes

Gibson Dunn spokeswoman Pearl Piatt told Law360 that the firm has decided to push its U.S. summer program start date back to June 15, from its typical start date in mid-May, and does not yet know whether the program will be held in person or conducted remotely.
"We have not yet determined the details of our program but hope to have an in-office portion in at least some cities, in accordance with governmental and health authorities' recommendations," said Piatt, the firm's chief communications officer. "Whether our summer associates join us in person or remotely, we are committed to providing them with robust training and work opportunities in what is likely to be an unconventional program."
In a letter sent to Davis Polk's summer associates on April 9 that was shared with Law360 on Tuesday, hiring partners Maurice Blanco and Dana Seshens said the firm has not yet decided exactly how it will move forward with its summer associate program, but is currently evaluating its alternatives "with an eye on providing a meaningful summer associate experience for each of you."
Each law student who was set to participate in the program will be compensated for the same number of weeks that they were originally slated to work and each will receive an offer to join the firm full time after graduation, Blanco and Seshens said.
"We recognize that the current COVID-19 circumstances may have created uncertainty and anxiety, among other things, with respect to our summer program, your compensation for the summer and your prospects for employment thereafter. We want to eliminate those stresses to the extent we can," the letter said.
The number of BigLaw firms making changes to their summer associate programs is piling up as social distancing and a pandemic make the regularly scheduled programs logistically difficult.
Firms have taken a wide range of approaches on how to address the situation.
Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC decided to cancel its program, but does not plan to pay the students who had planned to participate in it, as some other firms have done, and instead hopes to offer externships during the school year or full-time positions after the pandemic is over, a spokeswoman said.
On Friday, Pepper Hamilton LLP and Troutman Sanders LLP announced they would cancel their 2020 summer associate programs, but plan to offer those who were poised to enter the programs financial assistance, and will be offering rising third-year law students jobs as full-time associates in the fall of 2021.
Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP also suspended its program but vowed to pay those who had been selected.
Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Cooley LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, DLA Piper and Sidley Austin LLP have all pushed back start dates to June 1 or later and shortened their summer programs.
A handful of other firms — including Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Cooley LLP, Covington & Burling LLP and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP — have said they plan to move forward with their programs, although many of the new hires may end up working remotely.
--Editing by Stephen Berg.
