10th Circ. Won't Touch Alleged 'Double Recovery' Award

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit said in a published opinion Tuesday it would not modify a six-figure arbitration award two investors won against their brokerage, which claimed a miscalculation turned the award into a "double recovery." The appellate panel affirmed a lower court's finding that it did not have the authority to correct an arbitration award unless an evident and material miscalculation appeared on "the face of the award." The alleged double counting of damages for investors in a dispute with Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation only appears through an examination of the arbitration record, which isn't available to federal courts in deciding whether...

