Ex-Kansas Coach Can't Land Quick Win In $3M Contract Row

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Tuesday refused to find the University of Kansas athletics department breached a former football coach's contract by refusing to pay him the $3 million left on his deal, citing NCAA infractions allegations, but the school will have to provide information on why it did not take similar action after head basketball coach Bill Self was implicated in a federal corruption probe. The pair of rulings Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil send the lawsuit by former Jayhawks football coach Dave Beaty toward a potential trial over the true reasoning behind Beaty's firing in 2018...

