6th Circ. Affirms Denial Of $15M Easement Tax Deduction

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit affirmed Tuesday a U.S. Tax Court denial of a $15 million conservation easement deduction because the agreement’s 45-day window to get permission to change the facade of an Ohio historic building doesn’t protect the easement’s purpose indefinitely. Hoffman Properties II LP cannot deduct the value of its easement donation to the American Association of Historic Preservation to protect the facade of the historic Tremaine Building in Cleveland, the circuit court said. The donation empowered Hoffman to make harmful alterations if AAHP did not respond within 45 days to a proposed change, according to the court. It takes just...

