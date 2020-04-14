Facebook Still Skirting Political Ad Rules, Wash. AG Says

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Washington's attorney general is again suing Facebook for allegedly failing to make public certain information about political ads sold in the state, claiming that the company is continuing to flout the state's campaign finance law despite reaching a deal with the regulator in 2018 to settle similar allegations. The new complaint filed in state court Monday marks the second time in less than two years that Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has accused Facebook of intentionally violating a state campaign finance disclosure law that requires advertisers to keep publicly available records that identify who's behind advertisements related to state and local...

