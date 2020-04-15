Apple, Visa Say PTAB Wrongly Upheld Secure Payment Patent

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred when upholding claims of a Universal Secure Registry LLC payment security patent, Apple Inc. and Visa Inc. have told the Federal Circuit. In an appellate brief Monday, the companies said the 16 claims at issue are obvious, and that the PTAB relied on improper claim construction and made-up arguments when finding otherwise. Universal Secure Registry has accused Apple and Visa of infringing the patent with Apple Pay in Delaware federal court. That led to each company requesting an inter partes review, which were then joined. The district court litigation is currently stayed. The PTAB issued its...

