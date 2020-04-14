2 Chicago Attys Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Police in Oak Park, Illinois, said Tuesday that attorneys Thomas E. Johnson and his wife, Leslie Ann Jones, were found dead in a home in the village on Monday evening and that preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates their deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances. Johnson, 70, and Jones, 67, were both partners at boutique Chicago law firm Johnson Jones Snelling Gilbert & Davis PC, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune. Police discovered the bodies of the couple during a welfare check on Monday, and officers said Tuesday that while the investigation is ongoing, their deaths do not appear to...

