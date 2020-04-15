Oil Exploration Co. Dodges Claims It Overpaid Directors

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- An investor in oil and gas exploration company Ring Energy Inc. can't proceed with derivative claims that its executives were grossly overpaid because he didn't sufficiently allege the leadership didn't earn their compensation, a Nevada federal court said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ruled that investor John Solak needed to show why the executives' compensation was excessive in order to file suit without first bringing his grievance before the board of directors; failing to do that doomed his argument that the board would have been unreceptive to his complaints. Solak argued the fact the executives accepted the inflated compensation...

