Zimmer Biomet Agrees to $50M Investor Settlement

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Medical device company Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $50 million to end investor claims it intentionally hid compliance problems at a critical manufacturing facility, thereby hurting its shareholders. An April 14 motion and accompanying memo urging preliminary approval of the proposed class action settlement filed in Indiana federal court show that the parties agreed to the sum as part of their deal to put the suit to rest following mediation efforts. "The $50,000,000 cash settlement amount is well within the range of reasonableness under the circumstances to warrant preliminary approval of the settlement and the issuance of notice...

