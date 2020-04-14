Furniture Importers Take $5.2M Hit To End Tariff Dodging Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida business and its affiliate must cough up almost $5.2 million to end whistleblower claims that they skipped out on triple-digit tariffs targeting wooden furniture imports from China, according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ said that Blue Furniture Solutions LLC and its successor, XMillenium LLC, which was created to assume Blue Furniture’s sales contracts, will pay a combined total of $4.6 million to the federal government for falsifying documents submitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to pass off wooden bedroom furniture as duty-free metal or non-bedroom furniture. “Companies that import goods from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS