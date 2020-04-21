Life Sciences Cos. Bring Unique Real Estate Considerations

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- If you follow real estate newsletters or trade publications, you see life sciences projects almost every day. It’s hard to open a daily digest without mention of yet another life sciences development. It is an exciting time for such undertakings across at least a dozen major markets, even outside of the Greater Boston, San Francisco and San Diego areas. Owners and developers — some of whom may never have undertaken a life sciences project — are coming around and looking at their portfolios through a new lens. Today, large institutional owners are partnering with life science specialist developers to meet the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS