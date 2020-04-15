NJ Tells DC Circ. Plants Must Hike Emissions Record-Keeping

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- New Jersey says an Environmental Protection Agency rule allows facilities like power plants to improperly hide details about whether upgrades they make might trigger Clean Air Act requirements to install emissions controls, telling the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that plants should be forced to keep and report more records. In a petition for review filed Tuesday, the Garden State said that the EPA’s regulations make it easy for facility owners to hide data and manipulate their calculations to avoid new source review, or NSR, permit requirements that mandate pollution controls if an upgrade is considered a “major modification.” Record-keeping is essential and...

