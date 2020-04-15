Insurance Broker Sues Ex-Worker For $1.3M In Lost Business

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Retail insurance broker McGriff Insurance Services Inc. has accused a former employee of stealing at least $1.3 million of its business when he left to work for a rival company, according to a complaint filed in Texas federal court. McGriff, a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp. on Tuesday accused Joffrey L. Clark of using trade secrets, client lists and confidential information he had access to while working at the brokerage to steal at least nine clients from McGriff in the first month of working at Edgewood Partners Insurance Center. McGriff brought the complaint as part of its intervention into an ongoing...

