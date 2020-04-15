4th Circ. Urged To Review Nixon Peabody Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The special administrator of a nearly $50 million estate has told the Fourth Circuit that she didn't wait too long to sue Nixon Peabody LLP for legal malpractice, because an email expressing concern about an attorney did not trigger a three-year time limit. An email in February 2012 that questioned ex-Nixon Peabody attorney Thomas Farace's loyalty to Keith Wellin — as opposed to the potential beneficiaries of his estate — should not have triggered a three-year statute of limitations, because the issues covered by the email did not specifically pertain to the issues that administrator Wendy Wellin sued the attorney and...

