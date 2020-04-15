DC Circ. Tells USPS Regulator To Fix 'Incomprehensible' Order

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has directed the Postal Regulatory Commission to take another crack at a recent decision that changed the way the U.S. Postal Service covers its costs, criticizing the mandate as "largely incomprehensible." The challenged order, rolled out by the regulator early last year, ticked up the percentage of the USPS' budget that the federal delivery service must cover with revenues from services for which it competes with private players, like delivering packages to homes and businesses, as opposed to offerings it has a monopoly on, such as letter delivery and mailbox access. However, the panel concluded on Tuesday that the...

