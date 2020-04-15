Law360's 2020 M&A Editorial Advisory Board

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Mergers & Acquisitions Editorial Advisory Board are: Kwaku Andoh, Cohen & Gresser LLP Kwaku Andoh is a partner at Cohen & Gresser and the head of the firm’s Africa practice. He regularly advises on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures and other corporate transactions, as well as general corporate counseling. He has substantial experience in deal negotiation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS