Law360 (April 15, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board are: Monica Arora, Proskauer Rose LLP Monica Arora is a partner in the private funds group at Proskauer. Her practice focuses on advising sponsors of private investment funds, including buyout, credit, growth equity, infrastructure and real estate funds, including the establishment of bespoke fund structures, joint ventures and other strategic arrangements. Danielle Asaad, Squire Patton Boggs LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS