BlackRock Cements $5.1B Global Energy Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT) -- BlackRock said Wednesday it has completed the largest alternative investment fundraise in firm history, raking in $5.1 billion for a global energy and power infrastructure fund that will invest in areas including solar, wind and hydro power as well as natural gas and energy transportation and storage. The fund, billed as BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III, soared past its original target of $3.5 billion and eclipsed its initial hard cap of $4.5 billion before closing at $5.1 billion, according to a statement. It received capital contributions from more than 50 investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign...

