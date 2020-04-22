Willkie Expands Chicago Office With Ex-Jenner IP Litigator

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A patent litigator from Jenner & Block LLP has joined several of his former colleagues at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP to help bolster the firm's intellectual property practice and grow its newly launched Chicago office. Michael Babbitt joined Willkie as a partner earlier this month, bringing with him several years' experience of litigating patent disputes both in court and before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He was at Jenner & Block for about 12 years before switching firms, and the move reunites him with former colleagues including ex-Jenner & Block chairman Craig Martin, who helped New York-based Willkie...

