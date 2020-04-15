Wisc. Workers Ask 7th Circ. To Remand Right To Work Dispute

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A group of steel workers told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that a lower court shouldn’t have held onto their dispute over whether Wisconsin’s right to work law applied to their collective bargaining contract, arguing that their claims arose solely under state law. A lower court incorrectly held that determining whether non-union workers for Maysteel Industries LLC were unlawfully paying dues and other fees under Wisconsin’s 2015 right to work law turned on the federal question of when the collective bargaining agreement at issue was formed, the workers’ attorney, Matthew B. Gilliam of the National Right to Work Legal Foundation, told...

