Pa. Justices To Mull Driller's Inactivity In Gas Lease Fight

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hear an appeal over whether an oil and gas driller's lease deal with Warren County landowners allowed it to maintain its claim on acreage around a set of wells it drilled even after it abandoned its work on the properties. The justices agreed to consider whether two lower courts erroneously ruled that Mitch-Well Inc. had effectively abandoned wells it drilled on a pair of Warren County properties by failing either to produce oil or gas from the fixtures or to pay required minimum rental payments to the landowners under the terms of their...

