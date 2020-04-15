FERC Says State Clean Energy Order Fight Is Premature

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission prepares to act on pleas to reconsider its order targeting state electricity programs in wholesale electricity auctions run by the nation's largest regional grid operator, the agency has told the D.C. Circuit that legal challenges to the order are hopelessly premature. FERC said Tuesday that the appeals court must dismiss petitions from consumer advocates from New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as from electric co-operatives. The challengers want the D.C. Circuit to review the agency's Dec. 19 order stating that state-subsidized power producers must hit a price floor to participate in electricity...

