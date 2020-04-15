DOD Cybersecurity Gaps Raise Attack Risk, Watchdog Says

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a new report that the Department of Defense has failed to fully implement three key cybersecurity programs dating back to 2015, increasing the likelihood of a successful cyberattack. The GAO said in the report that the risks to the DOD’s information technology systems continue to increase as cybersecurity threats from countries like China and Russia become more sophisticated. The watchdog offered the DOD seven recommendations to close gaps, publishing the department’s responses to those recommendations alongside the report. “DOD has become increasingly reliant on information technology (IT) and risks have increased as cybersecurity threats...

