Fla. Pain Clinic, Lab To Pay $41M To Settle FCA Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A related laboratory and pain clinic based in Tampa, Florida, and two former executives have agreed to pay $41 million to settle a False Claims Act suit alleging they billed federal health programs for medically unnecessary urine drug testing, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Logan Laboratories Inc. and Tampa Pain Relief Centers Inc., along with individual defendants Michael T. Doyle and Christopher Utz Toepke, reached the deal to resolve claims initially brought in a pair of whistleblower cases filed in Tampa and Philadelphia that alleged the companies routinely billed Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and other federal programs for unnecessary tests...

