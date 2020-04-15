Celadon Urged To Mediate $6.2M Receivables Fight In Ch. 11

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said she was unable to rule Wednesday on a series of disputes about $6.2 million of accounts receivable in the Chapter 11 case of trucking firm Celadon Group and urged the parties to mediate the issues if possible. During a hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens ruled on a narrow portion of the issues before her concerning property rights to accounts receivable collected by the debtor and then swept from Celadon’s accounts by prepetition lender MidCap Funding. She told the parties that any accounts receivable collected by Celadon before its petition...

