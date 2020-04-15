Watchdog Orgs. Want To Shut Defense 'Revolving Door'

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Watchdog organizations warned the heads of congressional armed services committees against passing new rules that would "undermine" policies keeping defense officials from passing through the "revolving door" to lobbying work. Public Citizen, the Project on Government Oversight and 13 other organizations "across the ideological spectrum" flagged a provision tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act of fiscal year 2021 in a letter Tuesday to the chairs of the Senate and House Armed Forces Committees and pressed them to oppose it, saying it would "undermine" current ethics laws. The proposal, which was submitted by the Pentagon, narrows the types of lobbying work...

