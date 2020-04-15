Latham Steers Pharma Co. In $100M Follow-On Offering

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday priced a $100.1 million follow-on public offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP that Crinetics said would help fund further drug development. The follow-on offering comes at a time when life sciences companies are among the few industries to consistently brave public capital markets as the coronavirus roils the economy. The initial public offerings market has been largely shut since early March for most industries, and follow-on offerings have also been reduced. California-based Crinetics priced 7.15 million shares at $14 apiece, close to the shares' closing price of $14.82 on Tuesday. Crinetics trades...

