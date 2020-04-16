FERC Won't Budge On State Clean Energy Subsidy Order

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday stood by its controversial order restricting the presence of state electricity programs in wholesale electricity auctions run by the nation's largest regional grid operator, setting the stage for an expected flood of legal challenges. At its first monthly open meeting with recently confirmed Commissioner James Danly, FERC largely rejected requests to reconsider its Dec. 19 order stating that state-subsidized power producers must hit a price floor to participate in electricity capacity auctions run by PJM Interconnection LLC, which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states as well as D.C. Dozens of states,...

