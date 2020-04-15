Dairy Farms Face Sanctions For Continuing To Pollute Water

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Two large dairy farms continued to pollute local waters by improperly handling cow manure in violation of a court order and will be sanctioned, a Washington federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice found George DeRuyter & Sons Dairy and D&A Dairy didn't abide by a 2015 agreement reached with two nonprofits, the Center for Food Safety and the Community Association for Restoration of the Environment, to stop polluting local drinking water through their management of manure. The judge said the farms violated the consent decree reached to end the suit, and he asked for more briefing before...

