Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dairy Farms Face Sanctions For Continuing To Pollute Water

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Two large dairy farms continued to pollute local waters by improperly handling cow manure in violation of a court order and will be sanctioned, a Washington federal court ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice found George DeRuyter & Sons Dairy and D&A Dairy didn't abide by a 2015 agreement reached with two nonprofits, the Center for Food Safety and the Community Association for Restoration of the Environment, to stop polluting local drinking water through their management of manure.

The judge said the farms violated the consent decree reached to end the suit, and he asked for more briefing before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!