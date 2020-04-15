$4M Forfeiture Brings DC Solar Ponzi Recovery To $120M

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors won a final $4 million in forfeitures in its case against a California couple who orchestrated the $1 billion DC Solar Ponzi scheme, bringing the total amount recovered to $120 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The scheme carried out by husband and wife duo Jeff and Paulette Carpoff represents the largest criminal fraud in the Eastern District of California's history, and $120 million its biggest-ever forfeiture, the DOJ said. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez signed off on the final forfeiture of $3.9 million in NetJets private jet shares Monday, adding to the 83 seized assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS