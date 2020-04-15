Tilton Seeks Del. Court Nod For Limited Patriarch Comeback

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A new showdown is looming over turnaround manager Lynn Tilton's claimed return to the helm of some of Patriarch Partners' distressed businesses, as she sought Wednesday to amend a Delaware bankruptcy court order so she can continue temporary control despite her alleged resignations and Zohar fund creditors' opposition. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens is scheduled to hear the dispute April 21, following a court finding on March 26 that the Zohar funds — holders of $1.8 billion in collateralized loans issued to the portfolio companies — own and control the companies involved. Tilton resigned her management roles on March 21,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS