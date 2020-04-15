2nd Circ. Backs 'Good Faith' Defense In Union Fee Dispute

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected Connecticut state workers' attempt to recoup "agency" fees they paid to the state employees union before the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed them, upholding the good-faith defense for private entities accused of violating workers' rights while following state law. A three-judge panel joined three other circuit courts in finding that unions don't have to refund fees charged under then-valid state law, saying Kiernan J. Wholean and James A. Grillo's argument that the law lacks a good-faith defense to absolve CSEA SEIU Local 2001 from providing refunds clashes with precedent. "Because appellees collected fair-share fees in reliance...

