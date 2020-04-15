Puerto Rico Oversight Board Can Block Benefts Law

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge ruled Wednesday that the island's financial oversight board can block enforcement of a local law transferring $1.7 billion in employee benefit costs from local municipalities to the commonwealth. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico's motion for summary judgment, finding the commonwealth failed to comply with a requirement to submit legislation to the board to check for compatibility with the board's restructuring plan. "The Oversight Board is not required to prove to the court that Law 29 is significantly inconsistent with the fiscal plan but, in...

