NLRB Says It's Owed 'Extraordinary Deference' On Elections

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has asked a D.C. federal judge to toss the AFL-CIO's challenge to a 2019 rule aimed at streamlining the union election process, saying the agency is entitled to "extraordinary deference" and wasn't obligated to seek public input before implementing the regulations. The agency said in a motion for summary judgment Wednesday that its rule scaling back an Obama-era regulation shortening the time between workers petitioning to unionize and the board staging a vote was a procedural change not subject to the notice-and-comment process required under the Administrative Procedure Act. The NLRB agreed in March to hold...

