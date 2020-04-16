Walmart Atty Targeted For 'Baseless' Patent Misconduct Claim

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas attorney defending Walmart and others in patent infringement litigation over eco-friendly potting soil should be sanctioned for filing a “baseless” counterclaim alleging the patent owner committed inequitable conduct at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the owner told an Arkansas federal judge. CCD Holdings LLC asked the court on Wednesday to sanction Cenergy USA Inc., Walmart Inc., Magic Dirt LLC, other related defendants and their attorney Joseph D. Calhoun of the Calhoun Law Firm for making allegations that would have been debunked with “a cursory examination of the filing history.” Calhoun had filed an affirmative defense and counterclaim saying...

