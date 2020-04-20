Broker's Shady Trades Raised AML Woes, Currency Co. Says

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 6:30 PM BST) -- An online financial broker only has itself to blame for a frozen trading account after using outside money to make foreign exchange trades that triggered money laundering red flags, the owner of a transaction processing company told a London court. FXB Trading UK was supposed to use its own money when making foreign exchange trades but instead let other “parties” pay into its account, St James House PLC said in an April 14 filing with the High Court. Instead of nominating which currencies it wanted exchanged and when, the broker had the money paid out in the same currency, raising fears...

