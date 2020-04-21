Aston Martin Denies Promise To Resell £1.8M Car In Loan Suit

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- Aston Martin said it did not guarantee that it would find a buyer for a rare sports car created for a collector, who dragged the automaker into a £1.8 million ($2.2 million) claim for his unpaid loan to finance the vehicle. Aston Martin Works Ltd. said it had not promised to re-sell a reproduction of a vintage Aston Martin for Sandeep Singh Kooner when he ran into financial difficulty after ordering the £1.8 million car in 2017. The British luxury automaker said in a defense filing dated April 8 that one of its employees merely offered to find a buyer for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS