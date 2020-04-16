Oil Driller Yuma Energy To Liquidate In Chapter 11

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT) -- Oil producer Yuma Energy Inc. has filed for a Chapter 11 liquidation in a Texas bankruptcy court, saying while it had managed to restructure away nearly all its debt last year, market conditions and production problems have left it dangerously short of cash. In bankruptcy papers filed Wednesday, Yuma said while it did trim nearly $34 million in debt in a restructuring deal late last year, it was still unable to deal with declining oil and gas prices, excessive leverage, high general and administrative expenses and underperforming wells. “Facing a liquidity shortfall at the end of March 2020, no actionable line...

