Dura Creditors Seek OK To Sue Tilton, Patriarch In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of Dura Automotive Systems LLC have asked the Delaware bankruptcy court for permission to pursue derivative claims against distressed-debt mogul Lynn Tilton and affiliated entities, asserting Tilton's self-interested acts while in control of the automotive parts maker put the company into Chapter 11. In a motion made public Wednesday, the official committee of unsecured creditors told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens it seeks standing to pursue causes of action against Tilton, her Patriarch Partners-affiliated entities and certain prepetition lenders she controls. Those potential causes of action and claims "could significantly impact the debtors' estates and creditor recoveries," the...

