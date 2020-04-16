Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Finnegan earned the top legal lion title this week after the Federal Circuit wiped out a $110 million computer security patent award against its client, while Ogletree ended up among the legal lambs after the Ninth Circuit revived a proposed employment class action against client Capital One. Legal Lions Kicking off this week’s legal lions list is Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP. On Tuesday, the Federal Circuit ruled that an Ericsson computer security patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice holding, wiping out a $110 million award Ericsson had won against the law firm’s client, smartphone maker...

