Data Storage Startup Valued At $1.2B After Series C Fundraise

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT) -- A group of investors led by Siemens AG-backed investment firm Next47 has agreed to inject $100 million into Vast Data in an investment round that values the New York City-based data storage company at $1.2 billion, the companies said Thursday. The Series C funding brings Vast Data’s total raised to date to $180 million and represents a near-tripling of the company’s value since its initial launch in February of last year, according to a statement. Vast Data intends to tap into the fresh capital as it looks to expand across the globe and boost general growth. Vast Data provides an all...

