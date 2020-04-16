Ex-Execs Can't Pause Financial Adviser's Tax Trial Yet

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 6:57 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Thursday to consider delaying a British financial adviser’s trial to recoup the taxes it paid on behalf of two former directors, venting frustration that he had not seen details of a new draft law that could render the lawsuit moot. The judge, Chief Master Matthew Marsh, declined to rule one way or the other on whether to put off Towergate Financial’s trial to claw back hundreds of thousands of pounds from Mark Howard and Mitchel Hopkinson, saying he wants to see new draft tax legislation being circulated by the government. Attorneys for Howard and Hopkinson want to delay...

