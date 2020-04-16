Jay-Z, Meek Mill Say Documentary Didn't Defame Philly Cop

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill have urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss defamation claims from a former Philadelphia police officer over commentary on her inclusion on a list of "dirty and dishonest cops" named in a recent documentary about Meek Mill's criminal case. The rappers argued on Wednesday that Saqueta Williams was improperly trying to "nitpick" material in the documentary to make it seem as if she'd been personally defamed by commentary that generally cast the named officers — who were tagged on a list of cops that local prosecutors were instructed not to call as witnesses in criminal cases...

